NORFOLK, Va. — When you drive by it in Norfolk you may only see an old, used-book store.

But inside Beacon Books on Granby Street, owner Tommy Warren sees the world.

“Books can carry you anywhere you want to go,” said Warren.

Granted, it’s a crowded world with books stacked, unorganized, in every spot imaginable. So many books, in fact, that the city temporarily closed the store recently because it was a fire hazard.

But the lack of organization is part of the shop’s, and Warren’s, charm.

He grew up in Norfolk, went to Maury High School and struggled with traditional education- but there were always books.

“Practically all I know is through reading books after school,” said Warren.

Opening up his first book store decades ago was kind of like destiny.

“Just like some people like money,” said Warren. “I like books.”

Warren prefers non-fiction and books he can learn something from.

It’s how he stays connected because he’s never owned a cell phone.

“Think I can go down in the Guinness Book of World Records?”