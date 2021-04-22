Norfolk firefighters battle massive apartment fire

It's not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the overnight blaze that engulfed all three stories.

Norfolk firefighters spent the early morning hours battling a massive apartment fire in the 400 block of Delaware Avenue.

Crews were called to the scene around 3 a.m.

An eyewitness photo shows flames engulfing all three stories, including the stairs, of the apartment building.

It's not immediately clear if anyone was injured or how many residents were forced to evacuate in the middle of the night.

We can expect to learn more from our crew on the scene during 13News Now Daybreak.

The apartments are in the Colonial Place neighborhood, right off the Lafayette River.

Expect delays around Delaware Avenue and Llewellyn Avenue while crews remain on scene.