NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — An apartment fire Wednesday night displaced 18 people, Norfolk fire officials said.

Crews were called to the 700 block of West 27th Street around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials found a fire outside the rear of the building. The fire was also in a first- and second-floor bedroom. The fire also spread to the apartment's attic.

After knocking the fire down, and the roof collapsed — a building inspector was called to make an emergency demolition of the building.

Con’t with the fire on W 27 st. Crews are working on opening the roof in order to get to the fire pic.twitter.com/i12vg3c2b5 — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) October 3, 2018

The fire was considered a two-alarm fire.

Crews are working on the roof cutting hole to allow heat smoke out pic.twitter.com/xDYdN5FYVG — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) October 3, 2018

No one was injured, and the Red Cross is providing shelter to the displaced individuals. No information has been released about what started the fire.

