NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Norfolk Fire Department is battling a commercial fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is at the Desk Doctor furniture repair and cabinet store, located at 23rd Street and Llewellyn Avenue. Norfolk Emergency Communications received the 911 call just after 3 p.m.

No further information has been released at this time.

Ladder 7 in operation pic.twitter.com/co5XXezC1y — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) August 29, 2018

Firefighters have been pulled out of the building. pic.twitter.com/WhymUKQoSA — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) August 29, 2018

