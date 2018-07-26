NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Dress to impress and bring your resume to an all-inclusive job fair in Norfolk.

The event will be on Friday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Norfolk Workforce Development Center located at 201 E. Little Creek Road. All job seekers are welcome!

US Probation Office and the Hampton Roads Re-Entry Employment Committee are hosting the event.

This free job fair is a fair chance at success!

