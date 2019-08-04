NORFOLK, Va. — At least one person has been transported to a hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a local hotel also led to an evacuation.

According to a spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue, this was reported shortly before 7 p.m. at the Quality Suites in the 1500 block of Premium Outlets Blvd. Large amounts of carbon monoxide were detected, leading the fire department to order guests to evacuate at least half of the first floor.

The cause of the leak was determined to be a heater for the hotel's pool. The heater was shut down, and the fire department then began ventilating the structure and testing individual rooms and areas for elevated levels of CO.

One person was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The spokesperson said that they initially had a report of a second person who was possibly affected, but couldn't find them and believe they may have been taken to be checked out by someone in a private vehicle.

The spokesperson said they expected to finish ventilating the structure and allow guests to reenter by 9 p.m.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.