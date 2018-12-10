NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Norfolk International Airport is hosting an action on October 23.
Auctioneer Scott Freeman will be live auctioning a variety of abandoned vehicles, lost and found articles, and airport surplus at 6100 Miller Store Road, near Signature Flight in the fire training area. The auction will be from 9 a.m. until noon. The inspection will start at 9 a.m.
Airport surplus includes:
- 1994 Massey Ferguson tractor 383
- 15' Alamo Cutting Deck
- Windsor Chariot 2 ride-on floor burnisher
- Colt Supersuction vac
- Office Supplies, desks, printers, filing cabinets
Abandoned vehicles include:
- 2013 Volkswagon Passat
- 2004 Ford Explorer
- 2001 Mercury Sable
- 2001 Volkswagon Beetle
- 2002 Chevy Suburban
- 2002 Kia Spectra
All vehicles have been driven into the airport and abandoned. Vehicles will have a key fee added to the hammer price.
