NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Norfolk International Airport is hosting an action on October 23.

Auctioneer Scott Freeman will be live auctioning a variety of abandoned vehicles, lost and found articles, and airport surplus at 6100 Miller Store Road, near Signature Flight in the fire training area. The auction will be from 9 a.m. until noon. The inspection will start at 9 a.m.

Airport surplus includes:

1994 Massey Ferguson tractor 383

15' Alamo Cutting Deck

Windsor Chariot 2 ride-on floor burnisher

Colt Supersuction vac

Office Supplies, desks, printers, filing cabinets

Abandoned vehicles include:

2013 Volkswagon Passat

2004 Ford Explorer

2001 Mercury Sable

2001 Volkswagon Beetle

2002 Chevy Suburban

2002 Kia Spectra

All vehicles have been driven into the airport and abandoned. Vehicles will have a key fee added to the hammer price.

For a full list of auction items, click here.

