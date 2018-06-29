NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Residents of West Ghent are hoping to solve what they claim is an ongoing issue of wrong-way drivers in their neighborhood.

Neighbors along Claremont Avenue said the problem of drivers violating one-way streets is getting worse. Recently, a parent in the area took to neighborhood website Nextdoor.com to express his concerns.

The post read:

“Almost every day I see people going the wrong way in order to save a little time. It takes no time at all to go around a block and come back to your destination safe and sound. Please… think of others before you try and save yourself a couple of minutes.”

From there, other neighbors began sounding off on the issue.

“It's just a big accident waiting to happen,” Yolanda Brown said. “I know it's on purpose because I know it’s people who are just trying to take a shortcut.”

The neighborhood is known to have a lot of children, families, people taking walks, and riding bikes. Theresa Gutterman, a resident of 15 years said the issue of wrong-way drivers puts people at risk.

“Unsafe. I don’t wanna see an accident, especially with all the children that live in the blocks,” she said.

We reached out to Norfolk Police about their concerns. They quickly responded and said they’d begin monitoring Claremont Avenue and will continue to do so.

13News Now also reached out to the City of Norfolk, Director of Communications Lori Crouch responded with the following statement:

"Our transportation engineers will review the street to ensure the current one-way signs are visible and appropriately placed. We will also review the need of Do Not Enter signs. In addition, we only received one complaint about Claremont and it was for speeding back in March."

