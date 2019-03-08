NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday, Norfolk paramedics celebrated 50 years of service. Back on August 4, 1969, Frank Yeiser opened his doors for business as "Physicians and Surgeons Ambulance Service" in Norfolk...and the rest is history.



Paramedics who have served the community throughout the years came out to celebrate. Some of the original paramedics even made it to the event.



We'd like to congratulate the paramedics on that milestone and thank them for their service to the community.