NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of B Avenue on Thursday.

Officers were called to the scene around 5 p.m., and a male victim was found at the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police ask individuals to avoid the area while they investigate.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

