Norfolk Police are trying to find the family of 58-year-old of Jose D. Palacios.

According to officials, Palacios was murdered on September 18 around 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Dundale Avenue.

Officers on the scene, found Palacios suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

If anyone knows anything about Palacios' family, please contact police at (757)664-7023.

Detectives have not released any suspect information, motive, or circumstance surrounding this shooting. If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can submit an anonymous tip here.

