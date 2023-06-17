Norfolk Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl, 'concerned' for her well-being

Norfolk Police say they are searching for 13-year-old Faith Degraffe who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Degraffe is described as five feet and four inches tall with black and red hair and brown eyes.

According to the police report, the teen was last seen in the 1300 block of E. Balview Avenue Saturday, June 17 around 3:30 p.m.

Detectives said they are concerned for her well-being. They labeled Degraffe as a runaway, but would not specify the circumstances of her condition.

If you know anything about Degraffe or see her in the area, you are asked to call Norfolk Emergency Services Department at 757-441-5610.

