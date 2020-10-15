Norfolk restaurant manager wins $100,000 prize in Virginia Lottery

Andrew Miller, who enjoys playing crossword games, scratched a Super Bonus Crossword ticket from the Virginia Lottery and discovered he’d won the $100,000 top prize.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man won big when he recently played the Virginia Lottery.

Miller was home with his girlfriend and said winning the top prize was unbelievable.

"We were jumping around, hugging each other!” he said.

Miller bought the winning ticket at the Rite Aid at 525 West 21st Street in Norfolk.

Miller, who works as a restaurant manager, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

This is the third top prize claimed in the Super Bonus Crossword game, which means one more remains unclaimed, lottery officials said.