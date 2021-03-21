Norfolk State fans travel to Indy, bring Spartan pride to March Madness

The Norfolk State men's basketball team lost to Gonzaga Saturday, but not before notching the program's second win in NCAA tournament history.

NORFOLK, Va. — Behold the green and gold!

The Norfolk State men's basketball team fell to top-ranked Gonzaga in the NCAA March Madness tournament Saturday night.

But alumni and fans showed off their Spartan pride for the program's historic postseason run, which included a MEAC championship and second NCAA tournament win in as many appearances in school history.

"I could not be prouder being your president," said NSU president Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston. "You represent Norfolk State so well. I could not be more pleased to be your seventh president."

Spartan faithful, including Dr. Adams-Gaston and her husband, traveled to Indianapolis to cheer the team.

Arketa Howard, an NSU alum, also made the trip.

"It's such a great experience to be a Spartan fan because you are amongst everyone, and everyone is rooting for you," said Howard.

Howard traveled with a small group of people and attended both of the team's games against Appalachian State and Gonzaga.

She said fans of other teams shared support for the team out of Hampton Roads.

The NCAA has allowed limited crowds to attend contests because of COVID-19 restrictions, but Howard said the experience felt safe and electric.

"It's been a real joy," she said. "It feels like a normal day with the social distancing."