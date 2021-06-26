Norfolk victim's friends, family desperate for answers after Thursday's deadly shooting

"They took a good person away, and I mean it," one of Derrick Roundtree's cousins told 13News Now Saturday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police say 46-year-old Derrick Roundtree was shot and killed Thursday night along the 700 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

13News Now heard from Roundtree's family members and friends on Saturday. They say they're desperate for answers as to who shot and killed their loved one and why.

"He got caught in the middle of something that wasn’t meant for him. That’s a sad situation," said childhood friend Andre Smith.

"I’m hurt. I’m so hurt. My family is hurt. They took a good person away, and I mean it," said his cousin, Carolyn.

"I just hope and pray, I’m going to keep praying and keep praying, until it gets resolved. I will not seize praying," said his cousin, Sandra Fultz.

Police say the shooting happened outside the area Shop 'N Go at about 9:30 p.m. that night.

We're told Roundtree was a father and worked as a barber.

