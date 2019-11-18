Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an early morning fire that killed a dog and sent one person to the hospital.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue encountered a heavy volume of fire and dense smoke at the home in the 1400 block of Morris Crescent around 1:30 Monday morning.

One person inside the home was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. A second person did not require medical attention.

The dog died from smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.