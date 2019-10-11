NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police arrested a man after a car hit and killed a pedestrian in the 5000 block of E. Princess Anne Road.

Officials say around 11:10 a.m., 58-year-old Augustus Gibbs of Norfolk was crossing E. Princess Anne Road when a car hit him and fled the scene.

First responders took Gibbs to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died his injuries.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jayton Bakers on the 1300 block of Norcova court.

Baker is charged with felony hit and runand is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.