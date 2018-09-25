NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The American Planning Association has named Ghent in Norfolk, Virginia as one of five great neighborhoods on the APA's annual Great Places in America!

This list starts the countdown to National Community Planning Month in October.

The APA's Great Places in America recognizes the streets, neighborhoods, and public spaces in the United States demonstrating exceptional character, quality, and planning which attributes that enrich communities, facilitate economic growth and inspire others around the country.

“The neighborhoods recognized this year demonstrate the importance of planning in creating vibrant, equitable, healthy neighborhoods,” said Cynthia Bowen, FAICP, president of APA. “Through dedicated, community-wide engagement efforts, Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood is a national example of how a community can work together to create access and opportunity for all.”

For the fifth year, the public can suggest their favorite public space, neighborhood, or street to earn a “People’s Choice” designation. Throughout October, individuals can offer suggestions via APA’s social media channels using the hashtag #APAgreatplaces. APA will select five finalists that the public can vote on via APA’s website. The “People’s Choice” winner is announced in early November 2018.

In addition to Ghent, APA recognizes the following Great Neighborhoods in 2018:

Canalway Cultural District – Lowell, Massachusetts

The Village of Shelburne Falls – Shelburne & Buckland, Massachusetts

Guthrie Historic District – Guthrie, Oklahoma

Historic Downtown Georgetown – Georgetown, Texas

Click here to learn more about these five neighborhoods, as well as APA’s Great Streets and Great Public Spaces for 2018 and previous years.

