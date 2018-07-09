GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Victims of Hurricane Matthew will be able to apply for aid to repair their homes during the first of several planned mobile outreach events held by North Carolina emergency management officials.

The event will be held Sept. 10-12 in Greenville. Officials recommend that people should call 211 ahead of time to schedule an appointment at Sheppard Memorial Library, Carver Branch.

State officials say the mobile outreach is an effort to reach homeowners who can't easily apply at centers located in eight eastern counties.

The money for repairs will come from North Carolina's Community Block Grant-Disaster Recovery programs. The program has awarded more than $286,000 to 22 families whose homes were damaged when Matthew struck two years ago.

More information on what to bring to an appointment is available at rebuild.nc.gov.

