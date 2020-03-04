North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell is back home after recently being diagnosed with coronavirus.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's State Treasurer Dale Folwell was released from the hospital following a coronavirus diagnosis.

According to a press release, Folwell was diagnosed about a week ago with the virus. After dealing with a severe cough, his doctor recommended he go to the hospital. He went on March 29.

The Department of the State Treasurer said he was never on a ventilator during his stay and was released on April 3.

Folwell and his family praised the efforts of the doctors and staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center as well as the staff at the treasurer's office.

The department emphasized that they're still operating and managing pensions, 401k plans and more.

The treasure is recovering at home.