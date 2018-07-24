RODANTHE, NC (WVEC) — Several areas of eastern North Carolina are under a Flash Flood Warning.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch across eastern North Carolina that's in effect until Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service anticipates widespread rainfall of three to five inches through Wednesday.

In Rodanthe, vacationers were impacted by Tuesday's floods. One neighborhood on Boson St., just off NC-12, had nearly one foot of floodwater.

Flooding on Boson St. off NC-12 in Rodanthe. pic.twitter.com/gfg6QG9isF — Adriana De Alba 13News Now (@13AdrianaDeAlba) July 24, 2018

"We can't go anywhere. Nowhere to go! Especially with children," said Diane LaVault.

She and her family have vacationed in the area every summer for the past 25 years. Through the years, they've been through their share of bad weather. Despite being in two hurricanes during vacations in past years, they enjoy coming back.

Another vacationer, Charlotte Gibboney, said the flooding has been worse in previous years.

"Two years ago we came in Sept. and the water was so bad through here that it went underneath the house that we were renting," said Gibboney.

"When the water finally receded, there were so many little fish jumping up."

But others in the neighborhood were not bothered by the flooding. Jeremy Griffin and his

family were loading up the truck for a day at the beach. His three daughters splashed around in the floodwater before they left. Tuesday's water levels are not nearly as high as they've been in other years.

"We've seen it all the way up to the garage floor, about 5 feet," said Griffin.

The National Weather Service is urging people to be careful when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths happen in vehicles.

The Department of Homeland Security advises people under a flood warning to find shelter immediately. They also urged people to be cautious when they encounter severe flood waters.

Just six inches of moving water can knock a person down, and one foot of moving water is enough to sweep a vehicle away. Their message to people who see severe floodwater: 'Turn around. Don't drown.'

If you see severe floodwater, don't drive your vehicle into it. If your car is trapped in fast-moving water, stay inside. If the water begins to rise inside of your vehicle, climb onto the roof for safety.

Click here for more information on what to do under a flood warning.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC