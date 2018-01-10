RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) — President Donald Trump and Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam recognize October 2018 as Disability Employment Awareness month.

According to the 2016 American Community Survey, of the 3.8 million Virginia residents who are employed, 193,000 of them are individuals with disabilities. It's estimated that one in five Virginian will have a disability at some point in their lifetime.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s theme for this year’s national observance, “America’s Workforce: Empowering All,” reinforces a commitment to an inclusive and competitive workforce.

In a Presidential Proclamation from the White House, President Trump made the following statement:

During National Disability Employment Awareness Month, we recognize the achievements of Americans with disabilities whose contributions in the workforce help ensure the strength of our Nation. We also renew our commitment to creating an environment of opportunity for all Americans and educating people about disability employment issues.

Virginia has a program called Career Pathways for Individuals with Disabilities to help build efforts in the Commonwealth, including training young adults, including those with disabilities, for promising careers in in-demand industries including advanced manufacturing and technology.

According to Gov. Northam, all Virginians should be given the opportunity to participate fully and equally in the social and economic life of the Commonwealth and engage in remunerative employment to drive Virginia’s economy.

