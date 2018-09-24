NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — New and old ODU fans alike are stocking up on gear following their historic win against Virginia Tech on Saturday.

The University Village Book Store sells about $2,000 worth of gear on a typical Monday. The Monday following the big win they sold $7,000 worth.

"I mean this is really going to be causing sales to boom so we really are grateful for it, its exciting for our team, the football team," said manager Melvina Stith.

The University Village Book Store says it's obvious the win against Virginia Tech has grown the ODU fan base, not just here in Hampton Roads, but across the country.

"Everybody can wear all their ODU football gear with pride," said student Diego Cervantes.

Cervantes is on the team. His parents are from Sacramento California and traveled to Norfolk to see the game.

"For me, it was like a championship, it was amazing being there," said Cervantes' mom.

His mom and dad said before the game a lot of their friends couldn't even find ODU on a map, and now they can't stop talking about it.

"Yea, I think next year for sure we'll be coming more. A lot of people will be coming out here, all the way from California," said Cervantes' mom.

Alumni James and Jennifer Detwiler traveled from Florida to be at the game. They said there hasn't been much to cheer about for the last few years, but this one victory changes everything.

"It was amazing after a win the amount of texts and messages I got from folks that were just like 'unbelievable' from all over the country, like 'I can’t believe you guys did it,' so it is pretty awesome, pretty remarkable," said Detwiler.

While on campus, students said there is a sense of energy that they've never experienced before.

"It's just a little bit more electric, people are kind of groovy," said student Justin Burwell.

Fans who never even thought about going to a game say they can't wait for the next one.

"This makes me want to search harder for tickets for next game and show my support maybe even paint my face blue and white," said student Ashely West.

