NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A movie project collaboration with film students was sent to the West Coast, according to Old Dominion University.

"American Dreamer" a 90-minute film premiered at the L.A. Film Festival at ArcLight Cinemas in Santa Monica on Thursday. The movie starred Jim Gaffigan, Robbie Jones, Isabel Arraiza and Tammy Blanchard. An ODU Alumnus, Derrick Borte, directed the film.

The movie was produced through a partnership with Storyland Pictures, Old Dominion, and the Virginia Film Commission.

"Old Dominion greatly appreciates the unique opportunity our film students had to work closely with Derrick Borte, a notable filmmaker, in producing 'American Dreamer,'" College of Arts and Letters Dean Kent Sandstrom said.

The movie, "American Dreamer" is about a computer programmer who suffers an emotional breakdown after losing his job and family. He earns money by chauffeuring a drug dealer to make ends meet.

Filming took place on ODU's campus, and other local areas like Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Chesapeake. Students helped with the camera work, makeup, lighting, and logged footage.

Click here to learn more about the film.

