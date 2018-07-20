After finishing (5-7) last year head coach Bobby Wilder says the biggest disappointment was they "didn't back up the talk." Expectations were high coming into 2017 after a 10 win, first ever bowl win season.

Speaking at Conference USA media days, Wilder said this about the upcoming season, "There's really no expectations for our team. We're picked to finish 6th out of 7 in the East. The biggest thing we've talked about is we've got to have a mentality where we're in attack mode all the time. We're coming out and playing to the best of our ability. We have a lot to prove this year."

