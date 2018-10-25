SUSSEX, Va. (WVEC) — An officer was hospitalized after a stabbing at a Virginia prison Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Virginia Department of Corrections Director of Communications Lisa Kinney, the offender-on-officer stabbing took place at the Sussex I State Prison.
The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries but was released later that evening.
Officials have not released any further information at this time.
