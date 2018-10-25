SUSSEX, Va. (WVEC) — An officer was hospitalized after a stabbing at a Virginia prison Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections Director of Communications Lisa Kinney, the offender-on-officer stabbing took place at the Sussex I State Prison.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries but was released later that evening.

Officials have not released any further information at this time.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC