Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday.

According to dispatch, an officer found the accident scene around 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of Newtown Road and Baker Road.

VBPD working a serious crash at Newtown Road and Baker Road. Avoid the area. Expect delays for several hours. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) October 9, 2018

A Virginia Beach spokeswoman told 13News Now that the crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Newtown, and the pickup truck was traveling northbound. The pickup truck attempted to make a left-hand turn on Baker Road in front of the motorcyclist and didn't yield the right of way. The pickup truck hit the motorcycle, and then struck an SUV headed eastbound on Baker Road.

Medics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

One lane of Newtown Road on the northbound side is closed, and two lanes on the southbound side are closed. They'll be closed for a few hours as officers continue to investigate and clear the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

