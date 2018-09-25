VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Back in June, 22-year-old Denise Martin from Virginia Beach went missing, sparking a week-long search.

On Tuesday, officials from the Medical Examiners Office in Norfolk confirmed Denise Martin's cause of death was ruled as a suicide by drowning.

Officers found her remains in a wooded area behind a home along the 3500 block of Edgehill Avenue on June 27.

Martin went missing from her Virginia Beach home on June 20, 2018, around 7 a.m. Her cell phone, car keys, and wallet with her ID and debit cards were all left at her home.

Friends and family went out looking for her with flyers. Search parties ran all week, with volunteers, friends, and family using everything from search dogs to helicopters.

After learning about Martin's death, her family released the following statement on social media:

It is with heavy hearts, that after hearing from officials, it has been confirmed that the body found was, in fact, Denise's. Thank you to all that shared Denise's story and helping in the search for her whether it was as a volunteer on foot, sharing a post, or saying a prayer...

No further information about Denise Martin's death has been released at this time.

