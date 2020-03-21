Old Beach Farmers Market pitches in amid coronavirus shutdown

Local farmers' summer plans have been hit hard by nationwide shutdowns, so some locals are pitching in to help.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "We're all reading about these drive through testing sites for the virus, and why couldn't we establish a drive-through for foods and restaurants."

Saturday afternoon Croc's owner Laura Woodhabr and market director Lori Golding Zontini did just that.

"We didn't plan for this to happen, but farmers did plan for the summer," said Zontini, explaining the thought process behind setting up a direct link from farmers to customers practicing social distancing.

Walkers and bicycles were prohibited, with drivers coming through a lineup featuring a bevy of local fresh, homegrown food. Orders were placed online ahead of time to minimize interaction on site.

Customers were able to get fresh food without the suddenly dangerous proposition of going to the grocery store, and local markets got some much-needed business.

"Out of crisis comes creativity," said Woodhabr, standing in front of proof of that very concept.