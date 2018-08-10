VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The warm October weather is keeping locals and vacationers flocking to the oceanfront, which has residents concerned about safety since there are no lifeguards on duty.

"I saw a couple of swimmers, as well as parasailers, which kind of boosts the reason for having some type of safety parameter set up,” said Nathan Woodard.

Many residents said they wish Virginia Beach lifeguards would stay on duty until mid-October. On Sunday, one person was pulled from the water by beachgoers. The man later died at the hospital.

"Losing one life is one life too many,” Woodard said.

13News Now reached out the City of Virginia Beach and the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Services. Bruce Nedelka with Emergency Medical Services said there's a contract between the two.

Nedelka said if officials decide to extend lifeguards on the beach, it would be discussed when the contract is up for renewal.

"There are extensions and that kind of thing that can be talked about, so if there's a real need I'm sure that would come to the surface," Nedelka said.

