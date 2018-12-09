NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — One man is dead, and another is seriously injured after a double shooting in Norfolk Tuesday night.

According to a tweet, police said they are investigating in the 1400 block of Melon Street. Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 10 p.m.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

