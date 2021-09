Norfolk Police say the call came in around 6:55 p.m.

NORFOLK, Virginia — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person in Norfolk Sunday night.

The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Norcova Ave., and Norfolk Police said the call came in around 6:55 p.m.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a person of interest is in custody, according to police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.