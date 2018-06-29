NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- One person was injured in a Norfolk attached garage fire on Thursday.

According to officials, the fire was in the 3800 block of Pamlico Circle. The fire was determined under control at 8:07 p.m.

The injured civilian was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Four engines, 2 ladders, Rescue, 2 medic units and 2 Battalion chiefs responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

