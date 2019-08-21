NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are investigating a homicide from a triple shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police received a call for the shooting around midnight in the 2200 block of Maltby Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Alexis Allen dead at the scene and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly thereafter, another man walked into SNGH with non-life-threatening injuries sustained on Maltby Avenue.

As a result of the on-going investigation, two suspects were identified and taken into custody. Their information will be released when appropriate.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this deadly shooting. Police ask for anyone with information about this incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

At least a dozen evidence markers were visible on the street.

