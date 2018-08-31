RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Opposing sides in a North Carolina congressional redistricting case have told judges it's too late to hold elections this fall under a new map.

A federal three-judge panel recently struck down 12 of the state's 13 congressional districts, citing excessive partisan bias. The panel gave the parties in the case until Friday for input on what should be done next. The judges mentioned the possibility of requiring new districts mere weeks before Election Day in November.

Lawyers for election advocacy groups and Democrats who sued over the maps wrote they "reluctantly concluded" imposing a new plan for this year would be "too disruptive."

In a separate brief, attorneys for Republican lawmakers told the judges Friday to delay enforcement of its ruling and "decline to meddle in an upcoming election."

