ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A Roseburg car dealer has come up with a unique sales gimmick — "Buy a car, get a gun."

The sign went up in front of Earnest Auto Sales last week, the same day 200 people rallied at the Douglas County Courthouse in support of the Second Amendment.

Anyone who purchases a car from the lot will be given a certificate that can be exchanged for pre-selected firearm from Roseburg Gun Shop. The value of each firearm averages around $300, the News-Review reported.

If the customer is ineligible to receive a firearm under federal, state or local laws, then the certificate will be forfeited. Only one certificate given per purchase, made out to the vehicle's owner, and it's non-transferable.

Customers must be 18 years or older to participate and the customer is responsible for all background fees, taxes and additional costs.

Owner Jeremy Magar said he thought up the idea three years ago, but only decided to go ahead with it after hearing about the rally. He hopes the attention increases discussion about gun rights, something he feels is being threatened.

"It's not just a sales gimmick," Magar said. "It's to raise awareness that people are going after our gun rights."

Magar worked on the sale for weeks before finalizing it and putting up the sign. He spoke with the Oregon State Police and several attorneys before approaching Roseburg Gun Shop with the intent to do a limited-run sale.

Preston, an employee at the gun shop who did not want to give his last name, said that the gun shop recommended the use of sporting rifles as opposed to handguns as federal law requires a person to be at least be 21 years of age to purchase a handgun from a licensed dealer.

"A small business, Earnest Auto Sales, is trying to be local friendly, support the Constitution," Preston said. "For Roseburg, Douglas County, hunting and recreational shooting is a big part of society, and he's trying to show that he supports that."

The Douglas Board of Commissioners recently voted to place a Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance on the ballot in November. It would give voters a chance to reaffirm their rights to bear arms. This includes semi-automatic weapons and high capacity feed systems.

Magar paid for 10 rifles of four different models, all sporting rifles, to use for this sale. Though initially planned for one month, Magar said he will consider extending it if all goes well.

"I wouldn't mind keeping it going and have that being my thing," Magar said. "Who doesn't like free guns?"

