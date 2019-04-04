COROLLA, N.C. — Melissa Renzi just checked an item off her bucket list: See the wild horses in Corolla.

Renzi suffers from several terminal conditions and has been in hospice care since 2017. She had planned this trip from Virginia to the Outer Banks for months.

The very same weekend Renzi came down to visit the majestic wild horses, the first foal of 2019 was born.

Though the sex of the baby has not yet been determined, the baby foal has been named 'Renzi."

"The foal is named after a very special person, who made her first trip to OBX the same weekend the foal was born - on her birthday," Corolla Wild Horse Fun wrote on Facebook.

According to the wild horse fund, Renzi was able to make the trip down to the Outerbanks thanks to her friends and her local community.

"Melissa and her husband Jim drove down from their home in Virginia and stayed at the Hampton by Hilton Corolla/Outer Banks, who generously offered them a discounted rate on their room," the Facebook post read.

Corolla Wildhorse Fun said Renzi and her husband Jim are already planning a visit back to see little Renzi in person.

"We are so grateful to everyone who put this special visit together and brought Melissa and Jim into our orbit. We made some very good friends last weekend, and we will be forever inspired by Melissa's passion and strength," the wild horse fund wrote.

