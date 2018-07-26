CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A former Virginia resident who now lives in Kill Devil Hills, NC won $100,000 from the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5.

Cristie Matthews drives back and forth regularly from the Outer Banks to Hampton Roads to visit family. When she visits, she likes to stop at the Border Station on South Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake, right on the state border.

In a recent trip, she played the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 game.

Matthews matched all five numbers in the June 10 night drawing to win the game's top prize. The winning numbers were 7-15-20-23-34.

Matthews said she hopes to use her winnings for home repair.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC