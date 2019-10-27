HAMPTON, Va. — The City of Hampton has closed Outlook Beach at Fort Monroe after an oil spill that is believed to have originated at the mouth of the James River was discovered.

They posted the information on their Facebook page.

We reached out to the city to find out what caused the spill, and they replied that they didn't know and we should contact the Va. Dept. of Environmental Quality for more details.

We've reached out to DEQ, but have not yet heard back.

