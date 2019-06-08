VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The waters that once haunted Jean Brackins are the same waters that now bring her happiness.

On 68th street in Virginia Beach, you’ll find Lee’s Lil Shorebreakers.

It’s a surf camp named after Jean’s only son, Lee.

“I miss him,” said Brackins. “He was my whole life.”

On August 25, 2011 Lee was attempted a surf trick, not knowing a shallow sandbar was underneath him.

He came down wrong and broke his neck.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“After Lee died we kind of floundered a bit in grief,” said Lee’s step-father Brian Brackins.

But it wasn’t long after that, the Brackins started this free annual surf camp to remember their son and the thing he loved more than anything.

Now smiles from young kids at the camp bring a new appreciation for life, and they’ve kept it going for the last eight years.

“This keeps us grounded, it keeps us sane,” said Jean. “Keeping his name alive…makes my heart full.”

Parents can never get over the loss of a child.

But there is peace knowing Lee died doing what he loved.

The closer they get to that passion, the closer they get to their son.

The camp's purpose is to serve kids from broken homes ages 10 to 13, but it's open to any child who wants to learn how to surf.

It's free- all you have to do is show up to 68th Street beach this week from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.