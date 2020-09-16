Park Police Officers: We gave 'chance after chance' before 2017 shooting

Dashcam video of the chase and shooting prompted outrage.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Two U.S. Park Police officers say they gave “chance after chance” to a northern Virginia man in a stop-and-go police chase before firing 10 shots that killed him in 2017.

Documents made public Tuesday in a civil suit filed by the parents of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar provide the first real insight into the thought process of the two officers who shot and killed Ghaisar after a chase on the George Washington Parkway.

