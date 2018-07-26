VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Much of Virginia Beach is still underwater, and the Virginia Beach Fire Department is driving around to help those in need.

Virginia Beach Fire Spokesman Art Kohn said a lot of the flooding is caused by the wind.

“The persistent southeast wind is blowing water in from Back Bay. When you couple that with the rainwater we’ve had. That high tide coming in from the bay, it doesn’t give the water anyplace to go,” said Kohn.

If anyone cannot get out of their house, city motor pools are driving around flooded neighborhoods to com.e to the rescue.

“Trucks that are higher off the ground, there are even areas out there where it’s not accessible by pickup trucks. In those areas of the city, it’s the only way to get around because the water is so high,” said Kohn.

The fire department spent the day driving into areas of Back Bay and Knotts Island.

“Wellness checks involve when we’re actually going door to door, in other places we’re driving around,” said Kohn.

Members of the public are even pitching in to help those still stuck. Local Patrick Nannery is offering people boat rides if they can’t drive out.

“That’s what water people and country people do is we look out for each other, and that’s how we work out here in the county. The ditches out here are non-forgiving, if you’re off the road you’re done,” said Nannery.

However, Nannery said if anyone is in dire need, they need to get on one of the city motor pools.

“They can get to them faster with that vehicle than I can with this most definitely,” said Nannery.

