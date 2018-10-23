(WVEC) — Patient First Centers will offer free digital X-rays of Halloween candy!

Bags of candy can be brought into any Patient First Neighborhood Medical Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 26th through November 3rd. Adults should always inspect candy before a child eats it, but the free X-ray is an additional precaution a parent can consider.

The X-ray will help detect objects like glass, metal or plastic. However, parents still need to supervise trick-or-treat candy since not all foreign materials will appear in an x-ray machine.

Patient First has five reminders for trick-or-treaters to stay safe:

Know the route that your children will take if you do not go with them.

Younger children should go with adults.

If possible, give your children a cell phone and check in with them during the evening.

Set a time for everyone to be home.

Nobody eats their treats until checked by an adult.

In addition to free candy x-rays, Patient First centers will also be giving away free blinkers during the whole month of October. The blinkers can help increase visibility.

CLICK HERE for more information, or to find a nearby Patients First location.

