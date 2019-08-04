YORK COUNTY, Va. — Members of a tight-knit community near Yorktown said they have a big problem in their neighborhood: a Peeping Tom.

An unknown man was spotted walking between homes and looking into windows in the Dandy area.

“I was shocked," said life-long Dandy resident Toni Stalnaker. "Never heard of anything like that around here. It’s a very quiet, safe neighborhood."

Stalnaker found out about the Peeping Tom through chatter on Dandy’s Next Door website - a private social network for local communities.

Residents said the Peeping Tom seems to have targeted one home in particular, on more than one occasion.

"I’ve just heard that a family has seen this person," said area resident Shelley Anderson. "I think they’ve identified the fact that it is the same person. They believe it is the same person looking in the windows and I know they have some teenage daughters and they might be concerned about that."

Anderson has lived in the area for eight years with her husband Sterling who described the neighborhood as secluded and safe.

"It’s a real nice quiet area back here," he said. "Never had any kind of crime back here that I know of."

Neighbors have decided to take action. They’re turning to the local Sheriff’s office for help.

"We’re having a crime prevention, or a neighborhood watch meeting this week," Shelley Anderson said.

Residents are hoping the Sheriff’s crime prevention team will help them track down the mystery man.

Laura Hogan who's lived in Dandy area for three years said she believes his capture will be forthcoming.

"It’s a matter of time before they catch him I’m sure," she said. "We have great neighbors, everyone watches out for everyone and it’s a matter of time. He’s scared now he’s gone."

However, she noted news of the Peeping Tom has left her and her neighbors, shaken.

"I do get nervous with the woods behind my house," Hogan said. "That someone could be walking into the yard at any time."

People in Dandy said they're taking precautions while the Peeping Tom is still on the loose.

“Closing up my windows at night and stuff," Stalnaker said. "It’s nerve-wracking, but we’ve never had any problems down here so hopefully they’ll catch him soon."