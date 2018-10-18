HAMPTON, Va. — The students sit in Dr. Isi Ero-Tolliver's Biology 105 class could one day become America's war-fighters of tomorrow.

Specifically, STEM war-fighters, in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

"It says that they believe in us, they like our product," said Ero-Tolliver. "The D.o.D. is going to place our students, more than half of them, during the summers, in internships across D.o.D. laboratories."

The Defense Department this week announced it has awarded HU a $4 million grant, specifically aimed at enhancing research capabilities and strengthening STEM educational programs.

HU has already chosen the 17 Merit Scholar freshmen who will participate. They began their work during the summer.

This is a full scholarship, free ride," said Ero-Tolliver. "They don't pay for anything except for their books."

The students must maintain a 3.3 GPA their entire four years and can major in biology, chemistry, computer science, mathematics, physics, electrical engineering, chemical engineering or computer engineering.

While it's true they're getting a good deal, so is the Pentagon.

"So the Pentagon is getting students that have been prepared with their hands and their heads to come into the D,.o.D. sector to do research," said Ero-Tolliver. "So, they're getting minority students to help diversify their workforce, which is very much needed. And, just breaking the myth of what you have to look like in order to be in STEM. So that's what they're getting."

