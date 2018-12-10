NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — More bad news for the military's beleaguered F-35 Joint Strike Fighter' program. The Pentagon has ordered a temporary pause in operations for the jet.

The development is important here in Hampton Roads. The F-35 is eventually supposed to replace the Navy's F-A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet.

The Department of Defense announced T it is suspending operations worldwide for its entire fleet of F-35's, two weeks after the first crash of an F-35B variant led investigators to suspect there is a widespread problem with the plane's fuel tubes.

That mishap took place on September 28 near Beaufort, South Carolina. The Marine pilot ejected safely.

All 250-plus U.S-owned F-35's will now be inspected. That process is expected to be completed within the next 24 to 48 hours.

After the grounding announcement, our sister station WFAA caught up with an F-35 Demo pilot at an air show in Texas.

"You know this happens sometimes in the flying business, not a big deal," said Air Force Captain Andrew Olson. "We went through the inspection, these jets checked out just fine and here we are."

This is just the latest bit of bad news for the F-35, also called the "Lightning II." The single-engine jet is already the most expensive weapons system in U.S. history. It is at least $163 billion over budget, and 7 years behind schedule.

President Trump has called the price-tag, "out of control."

"When we've got limited defense dollars, we can't afford these kinds of cost overruns," said Virginia Senator Mark Warner. The Democrat has been critical of the F-35 program for years.

In 2016, he told 13 News Now, the whole way that the Department of Defense develops weapons systems is flawed, and this jet proves it.

"This is something that feels as if it's a broken record," he said. "We had cost overruns, this F-35 is one of the worse examples. "

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC