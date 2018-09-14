As of Friday morning, Hurricane Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane and is currently soaking the North Carolina coast.

Many Snapchat users, who may have decided to stay behind or could not evacuate, are sharing their experiences with Florence on the social media platform.

Here's a look at a few Snapchats through Friday morning as Florence moves slowly across the coast.

These videos show wind blowing trees down and shingles being torn from roofs. Florence's maximum sustained winds are expected to be more than 90 mph in some areas, especially as the eyewall of Florence moves over land.

