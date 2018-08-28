PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A perimeter fence being built around the London Oaks Apartments off High Street in Portsmouth, and some residents are on the fence about it.

TRG Management Company, which owns the property, told 13News Now residents were not notified about the fence before construction beginning. The Regional Manager Suzanne Claxton said residents would be receiving a letter this week.

Claxton said the property owner received approval from the City of Portsmouth to build the fence, and it would serve several purposes. She said the company's intentions for the fence were to improve the look of the property, enhance security for the 296 families that live there, and reduce foot traffic coming in and out of the complex.

Longtime resident John Hooks who live across the street from the complex called the fence an eyesore. He said people should have been notified before it started going up. He thinks it may be a way to curb crime in the complex, but Hooks doesn't think building a fence is the way to do it.

"They've gone ahead with it and it's fenced in from Mt. Vernon Avenue all the way around to London Boulevard. My thought is they are imprisoning these people here they are corralling them fencing them in," said Hooks.

Another neighbor that didn't want to be on camera told 13News Now the fence is a start to tackling crime, and something needs to be done.

Meanwhile, the President of the Portsmouth NAACP James P. Boyd sent a letter to the management company on behalf of London Oaks residents and citizens requesting they stop building the fence until further notice.

"This action is of grave concern as it presents serious racially and prejudicial sensitivities that are offensive and dehumanizing. It is very important that we speak ASAP as this must be addressed before any additional action on the property should take place regarding the installation of the fencing. Again, asking that you cease the continual construction of the fence so that we can discuss this matter," said Boyd.

Boyd was scheduled to meet with the Claxton Tuesday afternoon.

Hooks said he and others will move to take the issue up with City Council to see who approved building the fence without prior community input.

"Maybe they say if we block them all in and they can’t run through here anymore. That's not the solution," said Hooks.

