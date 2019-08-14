At least four people are hospitalized for smoke inhalation after escaping a burning Norfolk apartment fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the apartment fire at West 37th Street and Killam Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.

The fire department confirms heavy flames were coming from the second floor where two people were rescued from windows.

Neighbors estimate that three to seven people jumped from the window before firefighters arrived.

"I woke up to smoke. I couldn't see. I felt my way to the kitchen and jumped out of my kitchen window," one resident said. "My significant other he was trapped in the room. The fire marshal people had to go up to get him."

Four people were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are looking into the cause

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced, including six adults and two children.