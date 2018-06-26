COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities are responding to SunTrust Park after a body inside a walk-in freezer was found there.

According to Cobb County Police Department, officers responded to a call of a deceased person. The deceased person, a third party contractor, was located by another worker of the same company this afternoon.

Authorities said the body was found in a walk-in freezer inside the ballpark.

The Cobb County Police Department is working with the Atlanta Braves to investigate this incident. Currently, the Braves are playing the Cincinnati Reds.

The investigation is ongoing.

